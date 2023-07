Khatron K Khiladi 13 has begun with full swing with the Jungle theme and in the first episode itself the contestants are performing the most difficult task where you will see Shiv Thakare making a smashing entry and winning the first task. Later Rohit Shetty gives the fear ka fanda to the contestants they have to preform on the crane in the middle of the river and it looks damn scary and how. This is called a balance stunt. They are seen collecting the flags and almost manages to collect it and leaves other contestants amazed with their co ordination. Looking at the Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih perform the other contestants gets panicked and they perform extremely well. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 new promo: Rohit Shetty sets the tone of what to expect this season and it'll blow your mind

Later you will see Dino James and Aishwarya Sharma perform together to compete the girls but their co ordination fails to impress and the other contestants who are watching them mocks them, however they manage to take 8 flags compared to the girls who take 7 flags despite good co ordination.

Lion Cage stunt becomes the highlight of today's episode

Rohit Shetty asks Daisy Shah to perform Lion stunt where she is put in the cage and win the magnet and get off the fear fanda. Daisy performs excellently well and the courage that she showed while performing the lion stunt was commendable. After Daisy Shah, Rohit Roy is all set for the lion cage stunt despite being injured from the first task as he caught a hamstring pull. Rohit impresses with the Lion Cage stunt and wins accolades from the fellow contestants. While Daisy wins and gets 8 disc compared to Rohit.

Abdu Rozik to make a special entry in the show?

In the next episode, you will see Archana Gautam performing a cycle tsk where snakes are put on her boy, Aishwarya Sharma imitating Archana Gautam in the perfect manner and impressing Rohit Shetty. Rohit Shetty introduces Code Red, the danger zone of the show. You will see Abdu Rozik making a special entry. Overall, the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi was extremely entertaining, and stay tuned with us to know every update about KKK 13.