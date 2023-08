Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is turning out to be a reasonably competitive season. While the names from the industry are not the biggest ones, the show is full of drama, fights and masala. In fact, even Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 plays out like a mini Bigg Boss nowadays. Archana Gautam has been eliminated from the show. This has led to a huge fight between Shiv Thakare and her fans online. As we know, Shiv Thakare has not been in the best of form on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While he is miles better than the likes of former Bigg Boss contestants like Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli, people expected more! Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam refuses to perform stunt with Shiv Thakare; says, 'few things happened behind the camera...'

Did Shiv Thakare plan to get Archana Gautam eliminated from KKK 13?

Fans of the actress are saying that Shiv Thakare might have planned to get Archana Gautam out of the show. The lady from Meerut did really well in the elimination stunt. People are extremely impressed with her show. Shiv Thakare is also safe, while Daisy Shah is now eliminated. This is what fans of the two are saying on social media...

Well executed plan by shiv to evict archana from the show But #ArchanaGautam performed and safe her and shiv gets her karma as Daisy shah is evicted Congratulations @archanagautamm , really appreciate your efforts #KhatronKeKhiladi13 #kkk13 — ミ★ ELVY ★彡 (@ElvishFanGirl) August 20, 2023

Archana aborted the stunt, thats why she went to elimination stunt.. what are you talking about brother??? She performed brilliantly in the elimination task, well done ❤❤, but how is that shiv's fault when archana aborted the flag task ?? — K1 V (@K1V74040584) August 20, 2023

Mastermind for a reason???

Ye le hamara undercover shiv Thakare. No one even had a doubt that he was the one, bcoz aise ki taise acting kar raha tha koi shak bhi nahi kar rahi thi. kya mast khela lekin. koi pehchan nahi paya. #ShivThakare #shivThakareInKKK13 pic.twitter.com/bmqdYP6er8 — Nami ✶ ☕️? (@namieditzx) August 21, 2023

The tension between the two fandoms is ongoing since Bigg Boss 16. Archana Gautam has claimed that they had a bad fight where he abused her a lot. Even Shiv Thakare has admitted that tempers have hit the roof, and some heated words were exchanged. The host of the show Rohit Shetty made them patch up after a dirty spat.