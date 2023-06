Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot is currently underway in South Africa. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, it is one of the highly-anticipated shows. Much to the delight of the fans, the latest season will see some of the very well-known faces from the industry. Daisy Shah, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma and many more are a part of the show. Archana Gautam too is a contestant. Now, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam became famous thanks to Bigg Boss 16. The two never got along and rather were always fighting. Did the same happen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sets? Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare-Aishwarya Sharma among the top 4 performers of this season? Here's what we know

and Archana Gautam get into an ugly fight again?

It is being reported that Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam got into a fight on the sets of 's show when the former made fun of the latter. Reports also claim that he verbally abused her that left her crying. These reports have gone viral, however, there is no confirmation on anything. At a recent event, Sumbul Touqeer Khan who happens to be a very good friend of Shiv Thakare was asked to comment on the same. The Imlie actress said that she does not know what exactly happened and has no idea about it. She asserted that she is still rooting for Shiv Thakare and would want him to win. She was quoted saying, "Dekho humei har ek cheez maloom nahi hai na ki waha pe exactly ho kya raha hai. Toh hum log kuch bhi assume nahi kar sakte ki ye baat hui hogi, ye galat hai, ye sahi hai. To wo jo bhi hua hai, waha pe hai hai. I've no idea about it. And, I'm still rooting for Shiv and I want him to win." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare fans discuss reasons for Soundous Moufakir turning off her comments section; term her 'rude'

Well, whether the rumours of a fight between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are true or not will only be revealed when the show goes on air. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Latest: Anjali Anand reportedly eliminated from the show; Abdu Rozik hints at his entry

Trending Now

Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan fallout

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer Khan herself is ruling the headlines these days due to her alleged fallout with Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan. His recent interview grabbed a lot of attention as he spoke about Sumbul's father being upset over something and cancelling the song with Tabish. Sumbul Touqeer Khan hasn't spoken much about the controversy and has rather maintained silence.