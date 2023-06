Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot is happening in full swing in South Africa. All the contestants are quite active on social media. The most stunning girl of the season Soundous Moufakir has been making reels with both Shiv Thakare and . All of it is in good fun. The maximum reels which she has made is with the Bigg Boss 16 runners-up. Soundous Moufakir is also close friends with Arjit Taneja. It seems she was doing a live with some other celebs when Shiv Thakare fans bombed the comments section asking where was he. It is being speculated that this is the reason why she turned off the comments section. Here are more details... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Latest: Anjali Anand reportedly eliminated from the show; Abdu Rozik hints at his entry

Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja were doing a live together when Shiv Thakare fans asked about him. She said why the f**k are we being asked about him. This has upset fans of the actor. They have said that she is making maximum reels with him so this kind of attitude was not expected. Arjit Taneja told fans that this was Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and not Bigg Boss. Take a look...

Soundous ka insta check kiya, sabse zyada Shiv ke sath pictures aur reels upload ki hain. Aur Arjit bhai ne toh apna pehla KKK insta post Shiv ke sath pic use karke ki. Pehle Shiv fans ko attract karo, apne timeline mein lao aur phir jab fans puche toh...pic.twitter.com/DCOiixQR4R — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 31, 2023

Unko bhi pata chala ab tak ki shiv kon hai ? bahot bajaye hai sena ne #ShivThakare — SILVER ? (@Silver_Fft) May 31, 2023

Splitvsvilla karne se aapke manners chale jaate hain kya .

Aap keh sakte the “he is not here” — Suman Mishra (Only #ShivThakare matters) (@SumanMi37805609) May 31, 2023

Ye tha bhi bb rodies spilitsvilla politics khelne kii kosis kar rhi hai.....but Nooo naa chalboo ??? — Kavita rani? (@ranikavita01) May 31, 2023

Sondous ka comment section off ho gya hai — Newz Boy (@NewzBoy9) June 1, 2023

Inki post dikhakar unhi ko extra footage mat do — Prashant S Salve (@PrashantSSalve1) June 1, 2023

Well, the show will start airing from July. Insiders tell us that Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja have bonded a lot on the sets. They could just be one of the top shipping couples.