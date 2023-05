Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is making news and how. It is being said that Shiv Thakare is highest paid contestant of this season. As per reports, he is charging Rs 10 lakh per week. This is huge. Shiv Thakare who is the runners-up of Bigg Boss 16 has a huge fan following. The makers have gone in with a mixed bag of contestants as they want audience from all quarters. The previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 had average TRPs. Many people feel it happened as people got bored of seeing same faces from Bigg Boss and other reality shows on Khatron Ke Khiladi. This season, the casting looks better. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Dino James, Soundous Moufakir and other MOST promising contestants [View List]

SHIV THAKARE SPILLS THE BEANS ON THE MOOLAH

Shiv Thakare said that he has indeed taken a good sum of money. But he said divulging the amount is not allowed as per the contract. He said that he has taken what is due to him, and also a sum which would allow him pay EMIs peacefully for a new home. As we know, he quickly wants to buy a home in Mumbai city. He has his home in Amravati. Till now, he is staying in hotels in the city. Shiv Thakare also denied rumors that he has refused Marathi films for 's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

He said that he is not that big a star to refuse films. Shiv Thakare said he made a prior commitment to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and he had to respect that. He said he hoped to get more films after his stint on the show ended. He will be flying to South Africa on May 11 with Rohit Shetty and the entire team.

KHATRON KE KHILADI 13 LINE-UP

This year the makers have created an interesting line up. Aishwarya Sharma, Sheezan M Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, , Rohit Bose Roy, Soundous Moufakir and Archana Gautam are some of the contestants who are headed to South Africa.