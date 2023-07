Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has kicked off on TV since Saturday. This season one of the top contestants is Shiv Thakare. The young reality TV star bagged his second big project with Colors after Bigg Boss 16. He was the runners-up of the Salman Khan show. Shiv Thakare who is the former winner of Bigg Boss Marathi has a big protective fan base. On the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, he has made friends with Daisy Shah, Dino James, Anjum Fakih and others. We saw his reels with Soundous Moufakir as well. But his fans were upset with the Roadies contestant when she told them to F**k off. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare reveals fans will respect Abdu Rozik even more after Rohit Shetty show [Exclusive]

Shiv Thakare tells us, "I do not know what exactly happened. I think she used some word which my fans did not like. Well, I know my fan base is very protective about me. They love me like crazy. But Soundous and my equation was good throughout. No one discussed this issue. Fans do get very possessive at times." Shiv Thakare's bond with Daisy Shah has been the talk of the town. He tells us, "We vibed well. Daisy is a wonderful human being. Our bond grew organically all through. As the show progresses, you will see our rapport and camaraderie. I have made quite a few friends from Khatron."

Shiv Thakare told us that he is house-hunting in Mumbai. The actor said, "I do wish to own an apartment here. My parents will be happy if I manage to do so. They are very happy living in Amravati. I do not think they will ever like to stay in Mumbai permanently. They are very used to their life in my hometown. But knowing that I have settled well in Mumbai will give them happiness."