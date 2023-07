Shiv Thakare is one of the most popular contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and this is the reason he managed to shine from day one on the show. The Bigg Boss 15 star was a star boy in the first episode of the show by winning the very first task. Later, you can see Shiv Thakare cheering up all the contestants, especially Daisy Shah, as she does the daredevil lion cage stunt and even manages to win by competing with Rohit Roy in the same task. Shiv seems to have bonded quite well with Daisy, and in the next episode, you will see him asking her to go on a date with him. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah shine in the first episode, Abdu Rozik to make a special entry in the show?

The Jai Ho actress then danced along with him, and later he was seen pushing her in the swimming pool, and no, it's not a part of the task. Daisy gets upset with Shiv and tells him that she will beat him up if next time he does this with her. Shiv runs away, and this cute banter between them is winning hearts, and the fans on social media are loving it.

Shiv has won the First stunt of the season. So he along with 2 others are safe from elimination & will not have to perform any more Stunts this week.?? SHIV THAKARE GRACING KKK13#ShivThakare #ShivThakareInKKK13 #ShivKiSena #ShivThakareHypesKKK13 #KhatronKeKhiladi13 #KKK13 pic.twitter.com/bUJFUtHqPp — mariam celin ? Shiv (@celin_mariam) July 15, 2023

Kisine notice kiya #ShivThakare khada hai wo number 1 pe hai. Is it sign that he is winning it?? Fingers crossed??#KKK13#ShivThakareInKKK13#KhatronKeKhiladi13pic.twitter.com/VJ0nrLOR26 — ? • ࿐ (@_SweetShruti) July 15, 2023

Shiv, who always dreamed of being a part of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi, looks extremely prepared as he is good with everything, and his fans are already declaring him the winner.