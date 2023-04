Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is on the way. After Bigg Boss 16, netizens are looking forward to Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show. There is a lot of hullabaloo around the contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Now the names of confirmed contestants are coming to the fore. Bigg Boss 16 star Shiv Thakare is one of them. He himself confirmed his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and revealed that he is pretty excited about it. Then there were reports of him being one of the highest-paid contestants of the latest season. But how much is he charging? Also Read - TOP TV news of the week: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 gets five confirmed contestants including Shiv Thakare, Shailesh Lodha files case of Taarak Mehta producer Asit Kumarr Modi

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare is charging SO MUCH for the show?

As per a report in Siasat.com, Shiv Thakare is charging between Rs 5 lakh to 8 lakh for every episode. This means that the Bigg Boss 16 star will make anything between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh per week. There is no confirmation over the numbers as of yet. He is the only one so far from Bigg Boss 16 who has confirmed his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Earlier, the names of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam were also linked to the show. But reports suggest that the Udaariyaan star has backed out of 's stunt-based show.

All about Shiv Thakare's prep for KKK 13

Earlier to Instant Bollywood, Shiv Thakare opened up on his preparation for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He said that he is learning to swim and more. He said that he is not much scared of fire but snakes. However, he appeared confident that he will perform all the tasks with utmost dedication and courage.

Apart from Shiv Thakare, the other confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Kundali Bhagya fame ladies Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi. Anjum plays the role of Shrishti Arora while Ruhi essays the role of . Other names like that of , and more are also being associated with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. But there is no confirmation as yet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has had successful 12 seasons. Last season was won by choreographer Tushar Kalia. TikTok and social media star Faisal Shaikh turned out to be the first runner-up. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more entertainment news.