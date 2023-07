Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has Shiv Thakare as one of the top contestants. It seems he has made it to the final five. Shiv Thakare has described Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as one of the biggest adventures of his life. He told us, "The weeks I spent in South Africa are simply unforgettable. This is a show that pushes you like anything. I feel Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has made me more fearless, determined and persistent. We had a great time. The show is also about bonding and friendships. You will see it as the telecast progresses." Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has started on Colors and we will soon see the competition getting hotter. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Nyrraa M Banerji praises Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's strength and courage; says, 'I really want to know what she eats'

The makers also brought in Abdu Rozik as a guest. Shiv Thakare tells us it was a complete surprise for him. He says, "I did not have an idea he would be there. Abdu Rozik has brought extra zing on the show. He did a few stunts. Let me tell you he is totally fearless. In fact, India adores him as a bundle of cuteness and joy, but now people will respect him a lot more. He has truly proved that you are a champ if you are mentally strong. Abdu Rozik gave the stunts his everything and was a total sport." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare talks about tough days on Rohit Shetty show, says, 'I couldn't understand...'

Shiv Thakare tells us that he has listened to both the songs of his friends. MC Stan has come out with the Regret MV while Abdu Rozik has Baarish. "We are always there to support one another. MC Stan gave a shout-out before I headed to South Africa. Our friendship was organic and there is no need to go out of the way to show that we're friends. The whole gang is planning a meet-up soon." He admits that maintaining friendships in a world where everyone is busy can be hard for some. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: THIS female contestant gets evicted from the show; Shiv Thakare wins hearts once again

Trending Now

He tells us, "What we have is genuine. And when feelings are real you make time and effort for those who love you. It is as simple as that."