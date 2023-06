has won the hearts of the audience by appearing in several reality shows. He was first seen in MTV Roadies but rose to prominence after winning the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Last year, he was also seen in Bigg Boss Season 16 and went on to become the runner-up of the show. Currently, he has taken the entertainment world by storm through his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He is competing with several other contestants and has been putting his best foot forward in every stunt in order to emerge as the winner of the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam opens up about her fight with Shiv Thakare; says, 'He insulted me in front of...'

Shiv has been receiving immense support from Narula. Prince, who is known for his own reality show triumphs, took to Instagram and showered him with words of encouragement. He said that he wishes to see Shiv as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and emphasised the fact that they both had taken the same journey of Roadies. "We are the ones who have come from the streets to the throne. We love this show more than ourselves, something others cannot understand. You come back as a winner, and we are all with you," he wrote in a post.

In response to Prince's encouraging words and wishes, Shiv has responded. He said, "I am very thankful for Prince Bhai's love and wishes for me. Prince Bhai has also started his journey as a contestant on Roadies like me, and now he is Gang Leader. His journey and his words are like an inspiration to me. I will surely try hard to win a trophy for him, my parents, and most importantly, my fans that have always supported me."

Recently, Shiv was also seen making a brief appearance on Roadies 19 as a guest gang leader, where he got a chance to meet , Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and .

Currently, he is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The show, hosted by Bollywood director , will make its premiere on Colors TV on July 17.