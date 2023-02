Now it is time for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Bigg Boss 16 has come to an end and all the fans are now looking forward to Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show. The host had entered Bigg Boss 16 house and given a few tasks to Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Since then, rumours and speculations are being made that some of the contestants of Salman Khan's show will be seen in Rohit Shetty's show. Names of contestants like Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are floating in gossip mills. Also Read - Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh; Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkummar Hirani: Meet the new clubs in Bollywood

Entertainment News: Who from Bigg Boss 16 should be in 's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

So here's a poll. Tell us who from Khatron Ke Khiladi is worthy of going to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, , Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and are on the list. Names of these stars have been connected to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in some way or the other. Rumours have it that Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam have been selected for the show while Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been approached. So on that note, take this poll and let us know whom you would like to see in the next season of Khatron. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Raveena Tandon: Bollywood actresses who married divorced men

Bigg Boss 16 contestants and their projects

Meanwhile, many of the contestants have already bagged their next projects. Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be next seen in Dear Ishq. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will reportedly be seen in 's film Dunki but there is no confirmation. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has already bagged Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. Ankit Gupta is busy with . Winner MC Stan has embarked on his country-wide tour and will be performing back to back shows. Shalin Bhanot has got a show with . Abdu Rozik has already released his new single that has become popular. Tina Datta is also said to be making a comeback to TV soon. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant offers namaz as Fatima; gets brutally trolled by netizens