Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 went live on July 15, 2023. Fans are quite excited to see their favourite stars facing their fears. Celebrities like Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Daisy Shah, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Roy and many more are a part of the show. Shiv Thakare who was a part of Bigg Boss 16 is said to be among the strongest contestants of the latest season of Rohit Shetty's show. He always performed well in all the Bigg Boss 16 tasks and gave in his 100 per cent. The same is expected in Khatron Ke Khiladi 16. However, KKK is no easy journey. Contestants have to face the biggest challenges and perform some daredevil stunts. In the latest interview, he spoke about his journey and more. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: THIS female contestant gets evicted from the show; Shiv Thakare wins hearts once again

In an interview with Etimes, Shiv Thakare spoke about tough days in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and said that there were times when he simply could not understand what was happening to him. He said that he knew it was his journey but he couldn't grab the opportunity. He further went on to add that people poke and make fun when the journey is not going right. He also said that there was a time when he was emotionally affected too. He was quoted saying, "It also happens when your journey in the show is not going right and then there are people around who purposely poke you or make fun of you. They make jokes on you, at that time how you handle that pressure is very important. How you take that in your stride and move ahead in the game. I learnt how to perform stunts under pressure. Aisa time tha beech me when it was emotionally affecting me, it hit me hard. I’ve learnt how to handle that pressure and move ahead with a smile." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare pushes Daisy Shah in a swimming pool leaving her upset with him in the show

Meanwhile, like Bigg Boss 16, even in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Shiv Thakare made many good friends. He made friends with Daisy Shah, Dino James, Anjum Fakih and others. On social media, he shared many fun videos and pictures from the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in Cape Town. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah shine in the first episode, Abdu Rozik to make a special entry in the show?

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

For more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and entertainment news, stay tuned.