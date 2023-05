Shiv Thakare is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty-hosted TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. It has been a dream of Shiv to participate in the stunt-based reality TV show. And he sure is living his dream in Cape Town, South Africa with 13 other celebrity contestants. Shiv Thakare bought a swanky car after his Bigg Boss 16 stint. And thereafter, he announced that Thakare's Chai & Snacks. But it seems, they are not going ahead with that venture. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih gets all goofy posing in hot short denim skirt; calls herself 'cutest' of all and we agree [VIEW PICS]

Shiv Thakare's restaurant opening put on hold

Shiv Thakare had announced in a grand manner that he will be opening Chai & Snacks restaurant. He held a press conference and even talked about how he worked hard over Chai & Snacks. Shiv Thakare had been working on this project for the last couple of years and he had been looking forward to seeing his hard work being paid off. The actor's family was overjoyed about his new venture even when they couldn't fully comprehend his plan. Recently, Shiv's team released an official statement saying that due to unavoidable circumstances, they were not going ahead with the restaurant plan. "On 21st March 2023, Shiv Thakare announced a new food business venture called 'Thakare- Chai & Snack'. Because of unavoidable reasons, we could not materialise on that," the statement read.

Check out the logo of Thakare's Chai & Snacks here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thakare’sChai&Snacks (@thakares_chaiandsnacks)

Is Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 the reason for the delay in Thakare's Chai & Snacks opening

Well, Shiv Thakare had been eagerly looking forward to the opening of Thakare's Chai & Snacks. His press conference grabbed headlines in entertainment news. Even his fans were looking forward to enjoying Chai & Snacks at his restaurant. Shiv was going to open it in Mumbai, Pune and Amravati, his hometown. What could be the reason? Is it because Shiv Thakare is not in town? Since he is busy shooting for the most-awaited reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, would it be the reason for the delay in the launch of his restaurant? Shiv passionately talked about his dream of this venture. Well, only Shiv can reveal the real reason. But it sure goes without saying that the opening without the owner of the restaurant seems unreasonable. Maybe Shiv will open up the restaurant after he comes back from shooting.

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare's fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing him in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and also lifting the trophy.