Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants have been in the news since a long time. Soundous Moufakir recently grabbed attention with one of her videos. She shared an incident from an award function that happened recently. She was present for the function and received an award. The lady went to the stage to give her winning speech where she spoke in Hindi. The host then told her that she deserves an award for this speech as well. The host then asked Karanvir Bohra, ‘Doesn’t she?’ Also Read - TRP Report Week 30: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 out of TOP 5, Anupamaa continues to reign [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

Karanvir said, ‘You take this award’. Soundous did not like it and she said, ‘Aise kaise baat kar rahe?’ Post that Soundous took to social media and shared about the incident. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Soundous Moufakir's comment on their fights in the show; says, 'You give respect, you get respect'

Soundous shares the incident

She posted the video from the event and wrote, “Take this award home” says @karanvirbohra to the host, objectifying me. This is a common objectification faced by multiple women inside this industry and outside, all over the world. So let me just say this - l'm not an award, I'm not a trophy, I'm not SOMETHING you can just joke about taking home. The way men are always ready to demean a woman's achievements and their proud moments by passing sexist, misogynistic comments disgusts me and I wonder when this will stop.” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma reacts to warnings from Shiv Thakare fans, husband Neil Bhatt supports

Karanvir did not stop and immediately gave a clarification. He took to social media to share a few videos where he explained about the event clearly. He said that the comment was not for her and he has not objectified anyone. He also said that he would have apologised if it was his mistake but Soundous misunderstood and passed some comments.

Karanvir Bohra reacts

He said, “Apparently this lady (Soundous Moufakir) made a statement about me after a week of me ‘making a remark on her’ what she thought. But I am really glad that this lady put up that video because if you see it, the host told her, ‘aapki hindi itni achhi hai, apko award milna chahiye, hai na Karan bhai?’ He addressed it to me. My answer was to him, ‘Tu ghar leja award’. The idea was it was sarcasm that don’t flirt with her on stage. Then he said, ‘Arre main isko ghar le jau?’ So that was his comment. So if she felt bad, she should have felt bad about his statement. I never told her.”

“When something like this would happen, I would genuinely say sorry. Naturally, if anyone is hurt because of my statement, it is my responsibility to take onus of it and apologise and clear the matter. But in this case, I am really sorry but I am not sorry because I didn’t say anything to you. The host objectified you. So you misunderstood that and yes, your hindi is not that clear and you don’t understand it clearly, so you need to learn Hindi. So if you want to make it another post or story, please make it for the host. Thank you very much, may God bless you.”

On the work front, Karanvir Bohra will be reportedly seen in Saubhagyavati Bhava’s sequel.