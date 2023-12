Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Sheezan Khan has been in the news this year. He had been through a lot of issues when he was accused in ex-girlfriend and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul costar, Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. However, he finally got bail and he did Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Post that, Sheezan Khan had recently entered Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann starrer Chand Jalne Laga. He played the role of Dr. Arjun in the TV show. However, within one month of joining the show, he has decided to quit the show. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Mishkat Verma in Kavya and more TV shows that introduced cold storage trap to bring couples closer

Sheezan Khan quits Chand Jalne Laga within a month

Sheezan Khan spoke about his decision to quit with ETimes. He said that he was roped in as a parallel lead on the show but was reduced to just another character. He shared that he had no choice but to quit the show and wants a role that will do justice to his talent. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga: Sheezan Khan to make comeback with Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh TV show

He said, "As an actor, the factors governing my choices include substantial screen time and a performance-oriented role." Chand Jalne Laga has been loved by the audience. The story of Dev and Tara has been quite impressive. Vishal and Kanika have been paired together for the first time and their chemistry is winning hearts. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

Vishal on working with Kanika Mann

Earlier, while speaking to BollywoodLife, Vishal spoke about working with Kanika in the show. He said, “People will definitely love the new jodi because we both are hardworking. Hum dono ke andar bhoonkh hai kaam karne ki. I am working for the first time with Kanika and it was very good. Many times it happens that when two people work for the first time, they are not always comfortable. You have close scenes in love stories, you are touching each other and hence many people take time to be comfortable with each other. But when I did a mock shoot with Kanika for the first time, we instantly clicked.”

Chand Jalne Laga is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Gayatri Gil Tewary under Swastik Pictures.