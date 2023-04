One of the shows that is making a lot of noise is Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Rohit Shetty's show which is all about adrenaline and daredevilry has the most loyal audience amongst all reality shows. Some of the biggest names are always a part of the season because of its high TRPs and pay packet. There were rumors that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going to be on the show. However, the actress reportedly told a publication that she might not do the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has some offers lined up and she is still contemplating on the same. Now, this TV actress might take up the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: THIS Naagin star to make his reality TV show debut with Rohit Shetty's show?

KKK 13: Sumbul Touqeer issues a clarification of sorts

Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer has now put up a video on her YouTube channel where she has denied that she has rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This means she might be a part of the show. Sumbul Touqeer is a great dancer and quite athletic. In short, she is the perfect fit for the show. It is not unusual for the channel to pick up most popular faces from Bigg Boss and put them in Khatron Ke Khiladi and vice versa. Some of the best examples are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal and Hina Khan.

Sumbul Touqeer just missed being the finale of Bigg Boss 16. The Imlie actress did not have a very remarkable journey except the whole fiasco with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta that was more annoying than entertaining. The actress' BFF Ulka Gupta has rejected the show. It seems there is an issue with dates. Ulka Gupta was the lead of Banni Chow Home Delivery.

Confirmed names for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The names doing the rounds as confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Nakuul Mehta, Sharad Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan, Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Jyoti, Helly Shah, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam. Shiv Thakare is also in the confirmed list of contestants.