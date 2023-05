Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has begun in full swing in South Africa, and the contestants are facing some super high-level stunts that are making their lives miserable, while there are contestants like Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame. Archana Gautam and others have been sharing their stories from the show, but it looks like the stunts are super dangerous this time, as Rohit Shetty said they have levelled up the game this year. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Roy gets injured; to be brought back to India for treatment?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty's show sees the first eviction in Ruhi Chaturvedi.

And now there are reports that the first contestant from the show has been eliminated as she couldn't survive one of the stunts, and we asked her to pack her bags. She is Kundali Bhagya fame Ruhi Chaturvedi. Yes, as per reports in Saisat.com, Ruhi has become the first contestant to get eliminated from the reality show due to the actress reportedly taking a lot of time to complete one of the tasks compared to others. Ruhi was damn excited for this journey, and it was the first time she participated in such a reality show, but sadly, it didn't work out for her, and she has left the show.

And the second elimination is also done.

In fact, there is a buzz that the elimination for the second contestant has also been done, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, Anjali Anand and one contestant have performed the second eviction stunt and it is being reported that one among these four have already bid adieu to the reality show, and all the contestants have asked to pull up their socks if they want to win. The winner of the show gets 50 lakh rupees and other perks. And if one wants that amount, they have to be daredevils. Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi is a difficult task, but there is always a winner every year. Last year, Tushar Kalia won the show, while many expected to be the winner.