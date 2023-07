Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty's show is a hit on day 2 as well, and the stunts that are performed by the contestants are nerve-wracking and make you bite your nails on every stunt. From Shiv Thakare to many other contestants, audiences are mighty impressed with their performances. But this one female contestant had to bid adieu to the show as she failed to perform the fear factor stunt amid snakes, and boy, it was scary and will bring chills to your bones. Ruhi Chaturvedi gets evicted from the show, and she gave her best to survive, but Juhi Chaturvedi managed to complete the task within 13 minutes, while Ruhi does the task in 15 minutes and even fails to finish it. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare pushes Daisy Shah in a swimming pool leaving her upset with him in the show

Not only just the episode but even its BTS have Shiv all over it?#ShivThakare #KKK13WithShivThakare #KhatronKeKhiladi13 pic.twitter.com/w2NeOKOCzn — Kalamwala (@kalamwalainsaan) July 16, 2023

Shiv's reason for not exiting the code red box was apt. Pretty smart & practical. It was too soon. But guess who was ready to take that risk and high on overconfidence? I mean seriously? U kidding me???#ShivThakare #KKK13WithShivThakare #KhatronKeKhiladi13 — Kalamwala (@kalamwalainsaan) July 16, 2023

Shiv can make even a gap between stunts super entertaining and it becomes the highlight of the episode itself?? I am enjoying these live commentaries in between stunts ??#ShivThakare #ShivThakareInKKK13 #KKK13#KhatronKeKhiladi13 #KhatronKeKhiladipic.twitter.com/KjK0oefVNo — mariam celin ? Shiv (@celin_mariam) July 16, 2023

Talking about Shiv Thakare, he is totally prepared, he is signing each day, and the way he performed his task under water was mind-blowing. He has been proving his worth every bit in the show, and the fans are also extremely impressed with his Bigg Boss 16 fame. Shiv has all the qualities to win the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Meanwhile Archana Gautam is doing a perfect job as an entertainer.

Contestants to target Daisy Shah Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 new promo: Rohit Shetty sets the tone of what to expect this season and it'll blow your mind

In the upcoming episode, you will see all the comedians speaking against Daisy Shah and calling her lucky over a stunt, and that leaves the actress irked, and she asks if she hasn't done any hard work to perform the stunt.