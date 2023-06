Fans are super excited for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, it is one of the most-awaited shows. Top TV and Bollywood celebrities would face their fears and ultimately one would turn out to be the winner. This season, we will see stars like Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Rohit Roy, Anjum Fakih and others competing against each other. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is also among the contestants. While the shooting is going on in South Africa, here's an update about a recent elimination. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare have adorable reunion on Rohit Shetty show; former warns he will steal attention of all the girls [Watch Video]

Who got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 recently?

If a report in Telly Chakkar is anything to go by, Rohit Roy is the one who has been eliminated from Rohit Shetty's show. He couldn't excel in elimination stunt and he is out of the show. However, there is no confirmation on this as yet. Earlier, reports had it that Rohit Roy injured himself during a task. The reports emerged in the very beginning of the shoot and it was rumoured that the actor would come back to India for treatment. But it seems the actor stayed back to be a part of the show.

Apart from Rohit Roy, reports of stars like Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, and Anjum Fakih getting eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 also made it to the internet.

Meanwhile, reports of quite a few celebrities getting injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 have been making it to the headlines. Recently, Archana Gautam suffered an injury while performing stunts. The Bigg Boss 13 star hurt herself under the chin and had to take three stitches. Pictures of her injury went viral on social media. Nyrra Banerji who is also one of the contestants got injured on the set while performing. Earlier, Aishwarya Sharma had shared a picture of a bruise on her hand.

Check out Archana Gautam's pic below:

Archana Gautam injures her chin; Gets stitches Archana took to social media to share with her fans that she had suffered an injury. A few contestants including Rohit Roy, Nyrra Banerji, and Anjum Fakih have already sustained serious injuries while performing stunts. pic.twitter.com/HtzIUVF4Af — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 13, 2023

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 always sees some wild card contestants. Reports suggest that is going to be a part of the show this season. A video of him enjoying with Shiv Thakare also made it to the internet.