's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one show people are looking forward to. Fans know that unlike Bigg Boss this is one show that has never had an unsuccessful season. Moreover, some exciting names from TV are doing the rounds for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The contestants will be leaving in May for Argentina. The seventh season of the show was shot in the South American country. This time the contestants will again head there. Now, it is being said that a top star will make his debut in the reality show space with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Let us find out...

HAS SHARAD MALHOTRA COME ON BOARD?

It is being said that has come on board for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This has been reported by Tellychakkar.com. It seems the makers have approached him for the new season. The actor has almost confirmed the show. In the past, Sharad Malhotra has done many hit shows with Colors. The most popular one was Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki with . He was loved as Rishi Bedi. In Naagin 5, the chemistry between Surbhi Chandna and him was one of the highlights. We know that channels take people who have a good association with him.

CELEB NAMES FOR KKK 13

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has refused to be on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. From Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are the confirmed names. The makers have asked MC Stan as well. The other names doing the rounds are Helly Shah, Simba Nagpal, Mohsin Khan and . This show is one of the most competitive ones on Indian TV. Sharad Malhotra played the role of Bakshi Jagadbandhu on Vidrohi. It was a historical show based on the life of the freedom fighter. But the show did not have a very long run.

REALITY SHOW DEBUT FOR SHARAD MALHOTRA

Sharad Malhotra has not done any reality show so far. This will be a big debut for him in the space. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show where many top stars have come and debuted in the reality space. , , , are some of the names. The last season was won by Mr Faisu.