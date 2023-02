Urfi Javed is an internet and social media sensation who manages to turn heads in style with her fashion sense. Urfi who was last seen in Splitsvilla X4 will reportedly be seen in Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Yes, you read that right! According to ETimes TV, Urfi has been approached to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 and is one of the confirmed contestants of the show. Well, there is no official confirmation on this so far. Also Read - Urfi Javed adds another bizarre look to her fashion diaries; netizens compare it with sofa and car seat covers [View Pics]

Reportedly, Urfi met the makers of the reality show and will be flying with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the other contestants to shoot for the show. Reportedly, Urfi will be joining Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and others in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Watch Rohit Shetty's video promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Earlier, Rohit had offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to Shalin Bhanot, but the actor refused to do it citing his phobias for creepy crawlies. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 was won by choreographer Tushar Kalia. Moreover, Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande revealed that she was approached for the show, but she will not be participating as she thinks she is not a good contender for Khatron Ke Khiladi.