After the failure of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Indian Idol, all eyes are on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The line up for the show is being discussed a lot. Earlier it was said that Abhishek Kumar was the first confirmed contestant for Rohit Shetty's show. He was selected from the Bigg Boss house. Abhishek Kumar who was the runners up of Bigg Boss 17 made lot of noise on Salman Khan's show due to his personal life.

Now as per a report in Times Now, he has decided to give Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 a miss. The reason is a simple one. He feels that he is not yet prepared to face his fears on national television on a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Given the daring nature of the stunts and encounters with creepy crawlies it is understandable. Moreover, he is claustrophobic.

Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra shine in Saanware

Abhishek Kumar has done a song Saanware with Mannara Chopra. It is produced by DMF. The song has got a good response so far. Abhishek Kumar did a reel with Ayesha Khan on the number, which got millions of views on Instagram. Abhishek Kumar is in talks to do more music videos in the coming days. The actor is known for his work on Udaariyaan.

The latest news is also that Shoaib Ibrahim might do the adventure stunt reality show. He is going to win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 in all probability. Tellychakkar has reported that Shoaib might sign for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. After being at home for almost three years, Shoaib Ibrahim made a comeback with Ajooni on Star Bharat. The other names doing the round are that of Vivek Dahiya and Manisha Rani.

In the past, some contestants from Bigg Boss like Pratik Sehajpal failed to shine on Khatron Ke Khiladi even though they had hype. Maybe, Abhishek Kumar wants to prepare before he does the show.