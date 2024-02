Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been in the news since a long time. The show is one of the most loved reality show. Every year, people wait to know which TV celebrities will be a part of the show. Many times, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants are taken in Bigg Boss and vice versa. Both the shows happen one after the other. Bigg Boss 17 ended recently and now everyone is waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Rohit Shetty had also appeared in the finale week of Bigg Boss 17. He had offered the show to Abhishek Kumar. As per reports even Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been approached for the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Contestants, location, launch; Everything you need to know about the new season of Rohit Shetty's show

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: THIS Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show?

Jiya Shankar to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

However, nothing is confirmed yet. Now, a few days back it was being said that Akanksha Puri from Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been approached for the show. However, nothing is confirmed again. Now, as per reports in Telly Chakkar, Jiya Shankar has been approached to do the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants: Shoaib Ibrahim, Munawar Faruqui and others who have been approached for the show

Trending Now

Jiya has been quite amazing with tasks in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and hence, she can be a good contestant. She has been approached by the makers but the actress has not given a nod yet.

Talking about other contestants, Bigg Boss 17 star Abhishek Kumar has reportedly backed out of the show. He was scared of facing the stunts in the show.

New location for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

As per reports, this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will not be shot in Cape Town. Yes, as per a report in India Forums, as of now, Rohit Shetty's team is busy on recce. They have been to Georgia and Thailand and are keen to do the show in Georgia this year instead of Cape Town.

Watch the interview of Mannara Chopra here:

The stunts this time will reportedly be more intense and difficult, the team is making sure to zero down on a location which will allow them to conduct such stunts with proper safety and amenities.