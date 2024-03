Everyone is waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The show has been one of the most loved reality shows. It has a massive fan following and ever since Bigg Boss 17 ended, people have been waiting for the news about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. As per reports, the makers have begun approaching the celebrities for the show and it will begin in May 2024. Reports also suggest that the makers have been looking for a new location for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Usually, the show is shot in Cape Town but this time reportedly, the show will happen in Thailand or Georgia. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi: Tejasswi Prakash, Divyanka Tripathi, Faisal Shaikh and more stars who were Rohit Shetty's favourites

THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

The makers have planned to bring in more difficult stunts and hence want the new location to be safe for the stunts. Usually, the makers approached Bigg Boss contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi and vice versa. As per reports, a lot of contestants from Bigg Boss 17 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Neil Bhatt, Jiya Shankar and Akanksha Puri have been approached. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Exclusive: Manisha Rani feels she is not ready for the Rohit Shetty show; here's why

Now, as per reports in Telly Chakkar, another Bigg Boss 17 contestant has got the offer. Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Manasvi Mamgai has been approached for the show but there is no confirmation yet. Manasvi has entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant but was evicted within one week.

Apart from Bigg Boss 17, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 stars Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sangeeta Phogat, Vivek Dahiya and Manisha Rani have reportedly received the offer. However, Manisha Rani spoke to BollywoodLife and said that she will do the show but later as she just finished Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda has also reportedly received the offer. Sanaya Irani might also be a part of the show this year. However, nothing is confirmed yet.