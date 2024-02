Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Ankit Gupta was one of the most prominent names that the makers of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show were eyeing. However, since rumours are rife that Ankit has signed up for Star Plus' upcoming new TV show, it seems that the Udaariyaan actor won't be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Amidst all this, as per a recent report, even before shooting for his new TV show, Ankit will be seen sharing screen space with BFF Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in an upcoming project. Check out the details below. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Another Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant approached for Rohit Shetty's show?

Ankit Gupta to work with BFF Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

According to recent reports, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will soon be sharing screen space in an upcoming project. It is going to be a music video titled Kuch Itne Haseen. The duo was recently spotted in Chandigarh, where they were seen exiting the airport. In addition to that, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's manager, Gunjan, also shared some BTS shoot, but she didn't reveal Priyanka or Ankit's face. Well, all these are enough to give a clear hint that Ankit and Priyanka are definitely coming up with something extremely exciting for their ardent fans. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: After Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani THIS Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant to be on Rohit Shetty's show?

Ironically, the duo was also approached together for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Makers know that there's a huge buzz and fandom of Ankita and Priyanka's pairing on social media, and they were keen to cash in on it. However, now that Ankit has reportedly signed Star Plus' new show, it would be interesting to see if Priyanka too backs out of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show or will she decide to be a part of it. Talking about Ankit Gupta's new show, it will be aired on Star Plus, starring Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe. The show is tentatively titled Na Tu Jaano Na Hum.

Ankit Gupta's fans have mixed reactions to him choosing the TV drama instead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While many have appreciated his decision of coming up with a new TV show, few have stated that he should have said yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as it would have given a chance for the fans to see a completely new side of the Udaariiyaan actor.