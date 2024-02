Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Vivek Dahiya, Mannara Chopra, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have been approached for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are currently on the verge of finalizing actors for the reality show. Amidst all this, one more Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 . Well, the contestant in question is none other than Adrija Sinha. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh keen to participate in upcoming season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner: Not Manisha Rani or Shoaib Ibrahim, THIS contestant might just walk away with the trophy

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: THIS Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant to be on Rohit Shetty's show?

As per a recent report in Telly Chakkar, makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have approached Adrija Sinha for their show. Adrija has impressed viewers with her dance moves and has made a significant place in people's hearts. Makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 too want to cash in on Adrija's newfound popularity and are keen to have her in their show. As of now, the makers have offered her the show but nothing has been confirmed yet. While Adrija is keen on signing the stunt-based reality show, she first wants to wait till the result of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is announced. Once the grand finale is over, only then can Adrija be more sure of which shows she wants to participate in. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani or Sreerama Chandra – Vote for the one you want to WIN

Trending Now

Well, it seems the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are in full swing for finalizing the list of contestants. It is stated that by the end of March, they may release an official list of contestants. Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Abhishek Kumar, who was offered the show, backed out at the end moment due to some unknown reason. Ankit Gupta, who was also approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, reportedly has signed a new TV show and won't be participating in the Rohit Shetty show.

Post Ankit's exit, rumours are rife that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary may also opt out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The team recently went for a recce, and after much thought, they have decided that instead of Cape Town, they will be shooting for their respective show either in Thailand or Georgia. Khatron Ke Khiladi has always been viewers' favourite, especially because the show doesn't feature any extra drama or favouritism.