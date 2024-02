Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Ankit Gupta was a prominent name for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show for the 14th season. It was stated that the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 were keen to have Ankit Gupta on board owing to the massive popularity the actor enjoys. However, as per recent reports, the Udaariyaan actor, after much thought, has backed out of the reality show and instead opted for a new TV show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh keen to participate in upcoming season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Ankit Gupta backs out of Rohit Shetty's show

According to Gossip TV, Ankit Gupta has signed a new television show. The show, which will air on Star Plus, is tentatively titled Na Tu Jaano Na Hum. Ankit will be paired opposite Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe. Since the news has been out, Ankit's fans have given mixed reactions. While some are happy that they will finally get a chance to see Ankit romancing on-screen, others stated that he should have opted for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 rather than choosing a daily soap. Although rumours are quite strong, Ankit till now hasn't given any official confirmation about his participation in the new TV drama. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Contestants, location, launch; Everything you need to know about the new season of Rohit Shetty's show

Ironically, Ankit was also offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, but the actor backed out of it too since he didn't want to do back-to-back reality shows. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 makers approached both Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for the new upcoming season since they wanted to capitalize on Priyankit's massive popularity. Now that Ankit has backed out of the show, it would be interesting to see if Priyanka too will consider opting out of the show or will she give her nod and participate in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Apart from Ankit Gupta, Mannara Chopra, Vivek Dahiya, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Manisha Rani's names too are circulating for the reality show. The show is speculated to launch around April. Rumours are also rife that the makers of the stunt-based reality show may ditch exotic towns as they are keen to shoot in Georgia or Thailand for the 14th season. Jiya Shankar, who gained recognition from her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, has also been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.