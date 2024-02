It looks like the routine of Bigg Boss contestants following up Salman Khan's show with more reality TV content is not going to end soon. It is happening since past few years now. The buzz is that atleast 3-4 contestants from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Bigg Boss 17 are going for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The show, which is one of the biggest on Indian TV has seen participation from some of TV's biggest stars. Abhishek Kumar got an offer from Rohit Shetty to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 but it looks like he is still unprepared to face his fears on national television. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar backs out of Rohit Shetty's show? Bigg Boss 17 runner-up develops cold feet

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Are MunAra going to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

As per a report on Telly Talk, both Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra have given their nod to Rohit Shetty's show. Two years back, Munawar was supposed to do the show but could not travel to South Africa due to visa issues. His legal problems came in the way. Already, the names of 14 people are doing the rounds on social media. They include names from Bigg Boss 17, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Bigg Boss OTT 2. Mannara Chopra did a music video with Abhishek Kumar Saanware that got a good response from the public. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shoaib Ibrahim roped in for Rohit Shetty's show after Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Ayesha Khan to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

As per a report in Tellychakkar, even Ayesha Khan has been asked if she is interested in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. We are not sure if the actress is keen to do a stunt show like that. Fans will be intrigued to see the trio once again in a different surrounding. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets the lowest number of viewers during her Instagram live

Trending Now

As per latest reports, Shoaib Ibrahim might take up Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after Jhalak. He is touted as the winner of the show. Even Vivek Dahiya has been approached for Rohit Shetty's show as per rumours. We have to see how many people from these names actually make it to the final cut.