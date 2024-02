Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty hosted celebrity stunt-based reality show is probably the only show left on television which is authentic, has no added drama, and no favouritism. Over here, contestants are judged purely on the basis of their respective skills, and no amount of emotions or added drama can take you forward. That is one of the biggest reasons why viewers wait for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Well, the preparations for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have already begun, and we bring you a few exciting details about the new season. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss and more reality TV shows that were called out for biased decisions and results

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: List of Contestants

Till now, many contestants have been approached to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Vivek Dahiya, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Mannara Chopra are amongst the few contestants which the channel is really keen to sign on. All of the above contestants have already been offered the show and right now talks are on. Ironically, Ankita and Priyanka were even offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, but the duo refused to participate at that time. Makers know that one of the major reasons Bigg Boss 16 was a hit was because of Ankita and Priyanka's camaraderie and they still want to cash in on their popularity. Mannara Chopra is said to have already signed the dotted line while Abhishek Kumar backed out of the show at the last moment. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants: Shoaib Ibrahim, Munawar Faruqui and others who have been approached for the show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Contestants to shoot at THIS location

As per a report in India Forums, as of now, Rohit Shetty's team is busy on recce. The team already visited Georgia and Thailand for recce. The team is keen to shoot the show in Georgia rather than Cape Town this time. As the stunts this time will be more intense and difficult, the team is making sure to zero down on a location which will allow them to conduct such stunts with proper safety and amenities.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Launch

The show is certainly not being launched before April. Right now everything is in the talking stage, be it the contestants or any major thing. Makers are eyeing that within a month or two they will be set to shoot and hence they are eyeing that in the month of May or June they are good to go.

It would be interesting to see if Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 can surpass the previous seasons and be the most successful season of all time.