Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is in the news. A lot is being said about the show even before it begins. As per reports, the makers have started preparing for the new season and they have also started approaching celebrities for the show. It is being said that the shoot will not happen in Cape Town this time as the makers are looking for a new location. As per reports, the makers have planned to go for Thailand or Georgia for this season. They have reportedly approached Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestants Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Sangeeta Phogat and Adrija Sinha. Manisha Rani won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 yesterday. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sanaya Irani is the confirmed contestant of Rohit Shetty's show?

Manisha Rani will not do Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

She has now shared if she will be taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 next. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Manisha Rani said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi abhi nahi. Vo show karenge toh thoda rukh kar karungi. I just did a show where I have worked hard for 2.5 months. Khatron Ke Khiladi jaroor karungi par abhi hum physically abhi itne strong nahi hai. I want to be more physically stronger and work hard on myself and only after that I can do Khatron Ke Khiladi. I believe we should do a show only when we are prepared. I mean do it to win it. I don't want to do a show for just 2-3 episodes. I want to reach till the end and win it." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: After backing out of Rohit Shetty's show, Ankit Gupta to work with BFF Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani won the grand trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs. She and her choreographer partner, Ashutosh Pawar also won a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, apart from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestants, Bigg Boss 17 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 stars have also been approached. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Neil Bhatt, Jiya Shankar and Akanksha Puri have been offered the show.

As per reports, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda and Sanaya Irani have also been given the offer.