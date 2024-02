Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is the most talked about reality show right now. The show has been getting all the love since the first season. Bigg Boss 17 ended recently and everyone is now waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show has been in the news and there are a lot of stories about it that are doing rounds on the internet. It is being said that Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Neil Bhatt have been approached from Bigg Boss 17. Jiya Shankar from Bigg Boss OTT 2 was also approached. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: After backing out of Rohit Shetty's show, Ankit Gupta to work with BFF Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Akanksha Puri who was also seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 is also reportedly approached for the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda has also got the offer. As per reports, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 stars Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sangeeta Phogat, Vivek Dahiya and Manisha Rani have also been offered the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda approached for Rohit Shetty's show?

Is Manisha Rani doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

However, nothing is confirmed yet about the contestants. Now, Manisha Rani has reacted to the reports of her doing Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Speaking to Indian Express, Manisha said that as of now she cannot comment anything on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

She said that there are reports of her doing the show but she will confirm once things get locked. Manisha Rani is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She is the finalist of the show and has a massive fan following. Along with her, Shoaib, Adrija, Sreerama Chandra and Dhanashree Verma are also in the finals.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the show will reportedly shift the shoot to a new country. Usually, the shoot of the show happens in Cape Town but this time the makers are planning to shift to Thailand or Georgia. However, the team is still looking for the location where they can conduct the stunts safely. The makers are also planning to have more difficult stunts this time.