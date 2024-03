Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is everyone's most favourite reality show. The stunt based reality show has a huge fan following. Every year, fans eagerly wait to know which celebrity would be a part of the show. The show usually happens after Bigg Boss ends and we see many of the Bigg Boss contestants participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi and vice versa. This year too after Bigg Boss 17 ended, the news about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started doing rounds. It was earlier reported that many Bigg Boss 17 contestants like Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Manasvi Mamgai, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra have been approached for the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: This Pandya Store actor to participate in Rohit Shetty's show?

Neil Bhatt to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Neil Bhatt's name was one of the first ones to come up. This happened because his wife, Aishwarya Sharma did Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and emerged as the second runner-up of the show. He spoke to the media recently and he was asked if he has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: After Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui, makers approach THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant?

He said that he wouldn't want to talk about it as offers come and go and until anything is not sure he would not speak about it. He further added, "Doing Bigg Boss was no less than a Khatro show and I am a Khiladi in life." Well, we will have to wait to see if Neil will be a part of the show or not.

Apart from him, it was reported that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda and Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik has also been approached. Sanaya Irani has reportedly got the offer to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 stars Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sangeeta Phogat, Vivek Dahiya and Manisha Rani were also reportedly given the offer to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, nothing is confirmed. It is also being said that the location of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shoot will not be Cape Town but Thailand or Georgia.