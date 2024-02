Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is the next show after Bigg Boss 17 that people are keen to watch on TV. Every year, we see that some Bigg Boss contestants make their way onto Rohit Shetty's show. Previously, it would be the other way round. Abhishek Kumar is the name finalised from this season for Bigg Boss 17. As per reports, even Munawar Faruqui has been offered the show. He was supposed to be a part of it two years back but then he could not travel due to legal hassles. Bigg Boss 17 was a lot about the drama between Isha Malviya and her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Munawar Faruqui, Manisha Rani and more; THESE 14 celebrities to be contestants in Rohit Shetty's show?

Would Isha Malviya take up Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Yesterday, Isha Malviya was clicked by the paps outside a media house. The actress was asked if she would take up Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 if she got the chance. She said that she is a professional person and would not hesitate from taking up good work. Fans of Abhishek Kumar are trolling her saying that she is too clingy and does not let go of him. This ex-couple has come under extreme scrutiny. Many have wondered how not many are talking about how Abhishek Kumar admitted that he was physically abusive with her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rohit Shetty schools Abhishek Kumar about raising hand on women, 'Not a sign of masculinity' [Watch Video]

If I receive an offer for #KhatronKeKhiladi, I will accept it even if #AbhishekKumar is participating: #IshaMalviya pic.twitter.com/ErD7SyFwTK — Bollywood Spy (@BollySpy) February 1, 2024

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's upcoming projects

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar have benefitted from Bigg Boss 17. The actress will be seen in a music video with Abdu Rozik. She is also in talks for a few shows. Her performance as Jasmine on Udaariyaan was quite good. Abhishek Kumar has got Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in hand and he is also in talks for Naagin. On the personal front, there are speculations that Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya have unfollowed one another. It seems the actress' parents did not like the PDA on national TV. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rohit Shetty offers Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to THIS contestant