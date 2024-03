Now that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is over, all eyes are on Bigg Boss OTT 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. This year, Rohit Shetty's show promises to be different. The show will be shot either in New Zealand or Georgia. Most of the time it is shot in South Africa, which is a hub of adventure sports. Some of the names for this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are supposed to be Manisha Rani, Vivek Dahiya, Shoaib Ibrahim, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. We know that makers always try to bring in people from the regional industries. So far, Rani Chatterjee was one popular name from Bhojpuri industry who came on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Exclusive: Manisha Rani feels she is not ready for the Rohit Shetty show; here's why

Is this Bhojpuri celeb going to be on KKK 14?

There are rumours that makers have asked Khesari Lal Yadav to be on the show. It seems he has given his nod to them. In the past, we have seen him on Bigg Boss 13 as a wildcard. He is one of the top actors of the industry. His music videos are a rage as well. Khesari Lal Yadav has a huge fan following in the UP and Bihar belt. He is from Bihar and made his way up after a lot of struggles. When he was in Bigg Boss 13, he was liked immensely by fans. His sense of humour is also impeccable. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sanaya Irani is the confirmed contestant of Rohit Shetty's show?

Khesari Lal Yadav in the news

Khesari Lal Yadav made news today for his visit to Bageshwar Dham. He met up with Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. The self-styled Godman has met up with many celebs from various fields. Bhojpuri actors like Monalisa and Rani Chatterjee have made waves on the reality show scene. Manisha Rani who is from Bihar is also on a high. She is hugely popular all over India. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Is Manisha Rani the first confirmed contestant of Rohit Shetty's show? Here's what she said