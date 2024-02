Bigg Boss 17 ended on January 28. The show got all the love from the audience and the TRPs of the show were quite decent. People have loved the contestants of this season. As soon as the show ended, people are started talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Usually, the contestants of Bigg Boss are repeated for Khatron Ke Khiladi and vice-versa. Hence, it was being reported that Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. It was also being said that Mannara Chopra has also been offered the show. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Also Read - Naagin 7: Abhishek Kumar approached for the show along with Ankit Gupta? Bigg Boss 17 star reacts

Now, speaking to Telly Chakkar, Mannara Chopra spoke about being offered the show. She said that she cannot comment on that but Colors, Endemol and ViaCom 18 are like family so definitely if they call she will have to go. She added, "But as of now I haven’t thought of it as I have a phobia of this but I will think about it." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Isha Malviya joining ex-bf Abhishek Kumar on Rohit Shetty's show? Actress reveals [Watch]

Mannara will soon be seen in a music video with Abhishek Kumar. The music video has been titled as Saanware. The poster of their song has released and people are loving their chemistry already. People have starting calling them #AbhiNara lovingly. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Munawar Faruqui, Manisha Rani and more; THESE 14 celebrities to be contestants in Rohit Shetty's show?

Trending Now

Talking about the grand finale, Munawar Faruqui won the show and Abhishek Kumar is the first runner up. Mannara Chopra is the second runner up while Ankita Lokhande stood fourth. Arun Mashettey secured the fifth place.

(This story is updating).