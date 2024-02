Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is the next big show awaited by viewers along with Bigg Boss OTT 3. Rumours of casting are doing the rounds for both the shows. It seems Shoaib Ibrahim has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Many believe that he is going to be the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The handsome hunk is back with a bang on TV after his daily soap Ajooni that came on Star Bharat. Shoaib Ibrahim could join other top faces from the world of TV for Rohit Shetty's show, which is one of the most watched in India. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets the lowest number of viewers during her Instagram live

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Starry line-up from JDJ 11

Shoaib Ibrahim is supposed to be on the show as per a report in Tellychakkar. The other contestants from Jhalak approached for Rohit Shetty's show reportedly are Vivek Dahiya and Manisha Rani. Shoaib Ibrahim looks keen to pick up all the good work coming his way. The actor spoke about his lean phase when he was sitting at home for three years without any work. Shoaib Ibrahim is married to Dipika Kakar who is now enjoying motherhood. The couple have a baby boy Ruhaan.

When we asked Vivek Dahiya if he was indeed approached for the show, he said it was just gossip as of now. In the mean time, the channel has decided to scrape upcoming seasons of Indian Idol and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa after the shockingly low TRPs. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recreated moments from their life in the recent episodes.