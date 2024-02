Bigg Boss 17 has ended now and people are now excited about Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The stunt based reality show has a huge fan following. Rohit Shetty has been an amazing host and it is fun to watch our favourite celebrities performing some daredevil stunts. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi usually begins in the month of May and it is seems the makers of the show have started approaching the contestants. A lot is being said about the show and the celebrities who can be a part of it. Usually, the contestants of Bigg Boss get a chance to do Khatron Ke Khiladi and vice versa. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra to meet up again in Rohit Shetty's show?

Isha and Samarth to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

This time too, many of the celebrities from Bigg Boss 17 have been approached. It was being reported that Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra have been approached to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, as per reports in Times Now Digital, one of the Bigg Boss 17 couples has been approached. Well, it is not Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain but Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shoaib Ibrahim roped in for Rohit Shetty's show after Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Yes, a source close to the portal said that the makers have been planning to take Samarth while Isha is a backup right now. She will reportedly be approached last minute. The source also revealed that nobody has been confirmed yet but Samarth has been considered.

Recently, it was reported that Bigg Boss 17 runner up Abhishek Kumar has backed out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 since he was scared to be a part of it and is not ready yet. It is also being said that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant Shoaib Ibrahim has also been reportedly approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Watch the interview of Mannara Chopra here:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was won by Dino James while Arjit Taneja was the first runner up of the show. Aishwarya Sharma was the second runner up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Aishwarya later got the offer to do Bigg Boss 17.