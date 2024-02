Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most talked about reality shows. Just like Bigg Boss even Khatron Ke Khiladi has a massive fan following. Bigg Boss 17 ended on January 28 and now fans are eagerly waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Both these reality shows are quite related to one another. The contestants of Bigg Boss are usually approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi and vice-versa. The talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have started and names of many Bigg Boss contestants have come forward who will do the Rohit Shetty's show. Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and others from Bigg Boss 17 have been approached. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants: Shoaib Ibrahim, Munawar Faruqui and others who have been approached for the show



Akanksha Puri to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

However, nothing is confirmed yet. Now, another popular celebrity has been reportedly approached. Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Akanksha Puri has been approached to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The sources close to Telly Chakkar informed them about Akanksha's participation.

But, there is no confirmation yet about her participation in the stunt based reality show. Apart from her, Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya, Neil Bhatt and others have also been approached to be a part of the show. During Bigg Boss 17, Rohit Shetty offered the show to Abhishek Kumar.

He was reportedly in talks with the makers of the show but it seems he has backed out. As per reports, he was scared and not prepared to face fears in the reality show. We have all seen Abhishek is claustrophobic and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will make him do all the stunts related to his fears.



About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Dino James won the show. Arjit Taneja emerged as the first runner up of the show and Aishwarya Sharma was the second runner up of the show. Aishwarya was offered Bigg Boss 17 while she was on the show.