Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Excitement for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show is now growing by leaps and bounds. Every now and then, speculations about the show are buzzing constantly on social media. Whether it's the country where the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will take place or the kind of daredevil stunts which will be introduced in this season, ardent fans of the respective show are damn excited for the 14th season. Rumours about the list of possible contestants are also making rounds. While, as per many reports, Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya, Mannara Chopra, and others are the potential contenders for participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, in an interesting update, a prominent face from the TV show Pandya Store is also in talks with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty's fee hike, contestants list and more interesting details

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: After Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui, makers approach THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Alice Kaushik to participate in Rohit Shetty's show?

Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi: Tejasswi Prakash, Divyanka Tripathi, Faisal Shaikh and more stars who were Rohit Shetty's favourites

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Pandya Store fame Alice Kaushik has been approached by the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to participate in the stunt-based reality show. While there is no official confirmation from Alice or the channel's side, it is stated that she has been approached by the makers and currently the talks are on. Alice, post her stint in Pandya Store, hasn't zeroed down on any daily soap as according to gossip mongers, the actress is eyeing for a different kind of opportunity and doesn't want to repeat herself in shows. It would be interesting to see if Alice does come on board for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Talking about Rohit Shetty's new season of the stunt-based reality show, it is speculated that the shoot of the show may take place in mid-May 2024. As of now, the makers are in talks with a number of celebrities and are in the process of finalizing names.