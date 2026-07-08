Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 DELAYED? Here's why Rohit Shetty’s reality show won’t premiere on July 25

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been postponed by a week. Colors TV has announced a new premiere date, with the delay linked to the ongoing BARC TRP blackout following the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's directive. Here's everything we know.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 DELAYED? Here's why Rohit Shetty’s reality show won’t premiere on July 25

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 isn’t starting on July 25 like everyone expected. Rohit Shetty’s wild stunt reality show is now set to hit screens on August 1, a week later than planned. Colors TV made it official with a new promo, going all out in their caption “Lagegi jaan ki baazi, kyunki shuru ho raha hai darr ka naya daur! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi15, 1st August se, har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf Colors aur Jio Hotstar par.”

What’s The Deal With This Delay?

It comes down to the TRP blackout gripping the TV industry right now. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) to hit pause on publishing TV ratings. BARC has to renew its licence and stick to the new Television Ratings Policy for 2026 before things can go back to normal. Thanks to this 'blackout,' channels aren’t getting their TRP numbers each week, which makes launching big shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 tricky.

What’s In Store For KKK 15?

Rohit Shetty brings back the madness with bigger stunts, brand-new locations, and fresh contestants. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM, and you can catch it on JioHotstar if you’re streaming. The latest promo teases “darr ka naya daur” so get ready for crazier challenges, fierce eliminations, and all the drama the show is known for.

Honestly, this is the first time the TRP blackout has really hit a major Colors TV show. Without ratings, channels are running blind when it comes to deciding premieres, ad rates, and marketing plans. Waiting an extra week gives them some breathing room to rethink things once those numbers start rolling in again. Fans aren’t thrilled about waiting another week, but most get why it’s happening. The comment sections under the promo are buzzing with excitement about new stunts and people trying to guess the contestants. Since Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the biggest shows on Colors, the channel is playing it smart, holding off until rating data returns so they can make the maximum splash and rake in those ad revenues.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

