Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 EXCLUSIVE: Avika Gor's STRONG advice for Gen Zs on love, relationship and marriage, 'Just try it'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 EXCLUSIVE: Contestant Avika Gor opens up about Gen Z's fear of commitment, saying healthy relationships offer security, support, and motivation to follow dreams.

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty is returning to host Khatron Ke Khiladi as the reality show comes with a brand-new season. In order to film the stunt-based reality program, the contestants recently travelled to Cape Town, South Africa. Even though the show hasn't even aired, several of its participants are already generating news. In a candid conversation with BollywoodLife.com, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Avika Gor opened up about KKK 15, how she feels about the show and most importantly, a topic that resonates deeply with today’s youth- relationships and commitment in the Gen Z era.

Avika, who was born in 1997 and proudly identifies as Gen Z, shared that she often feels more like a millennial when it comes to matters of the heart. When asked what is her advice to the Gen Zs on marriage and relationship, the actress said, "I am Gen Z. But incase of relationships I am very millennial."

Avika Gor's advice to Gen Zs over marriage

The actress, known for her role as Anandi in Balika Vadhu, revealed that she is often told she sounds much older than her age. “When people talk to me, they feel that I am 50 years old. I get to hear this a lot,” she said. “And I think that is because of the exposure that I have had in my life. The kind of work that I have done since I was 7. So, I think it's because of all that. And I am very mature in such things.”

What did Avika say about commitment issues in Gen Zs?

When asked about Gen Z’s growing fear of relationships and hesitation to commit, Avika gave a thoughtful and encouraging response. She acknowledged that many youngsters today are scared of getting into relationships, but she believes they are missing out on something beautiful.

Her message to the Gen Z generation was warm and direct. “See, now we have an example. Try it. Try it. You will know how good it feels. How secure it feels. And how much support you get. When your partner encourages you to follow your dreams."

Healthy relationship can be a source of strength

Avika emphasised that a healthy relationship can be a source of strength and motivation rather than a burden. “I don’t think it can end better than this,” she concluded with a smile.

As she gears up to face daring challenges in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Avika’s mature point of view about love and life once again shows why she’s still a favourite with audiences across generations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khatron Ke Khiladi ? (@khatronkekhiladi_15_)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

There are 12 contestants who will go against each other to win the KKK15 trophy- Rubina Dilaik, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

