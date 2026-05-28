Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 EXCLUSIVE: Farhana Bhatt opens up about FEAR, fame and life after Bigg Boss and why she chose to participate in Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Farhana Bhatt opened up about the emotional changes fame brought after Bigg Boss, revealing how stardom, workload and misunderstandings have created a new fear in her life ahead of KKK 15.

Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is all set to return with a bang, reportedly premiering on July 21. Among the contestants this season is Bigg Boss 18 star Farhana Bhatt, who has been making headlines for her bold participation. In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife.com, Farhana spoke candidly about the changes in her life since leaving the Bigg Boss house and the new fears she’s been dealing with.

THIS thing is haunting Farhana?

“Another fear has developed within me,” she shared. “Your life changes after achieving stardom. My workload is increasing. I don’t have time. I don’t know how to spend time with my family. I don’t know whether people around me will be able to understand this style of mine or not… Often people are misunderstanding me.”

Farhana Bhatt opens up on joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Talking about her decision to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Farhana revealed she was initially hesitant. “A show like Khatron Ke Khiladi was made for me. Especially this new season, we’re talking about a new era. When I got the offer, I wasn’t ready. I had just left the Bigg Boss house. I held off on saying yes for a long time. My life was changing. I had to settle in Mumbai. I also had to take care of my health. A lot was going on around me… Then I thought of Khatron Ke Khiladi. I thought I shouldn’t do the show this time. Then I changed my mind. When I heard about the show, I couldn’t resist.”

Farhana says she changed a lot after Bigg Boss

Farhana also admitted that she has changed a lot since coming out of Bigg Boss. “It took me about two weeks to get over Bigg Boss. Settling here from Kashmir wasn’t easy. I haven’t prepared for Khatron Ke Khiladi. I just want to go with the flow. Preparing doesn’t suit my personality. I haven’t made any preparations in my mind. I’ve changed a lot since coming out of Bigg Boss. Now I take my time reacting. Things don’t matter to me anymore.”

Looks like Farhana is entering the stunt-based reality show with a completely new mindset. Fans are excited to see this bold and fearless side of her.

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