Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Gaurav Khanna faces TERRIFYING fire stunt in new promo, says 'Maa bol rahi thi mat kar'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 new promo: Gaurav Khanna reveals his mother asked him not to join the show while attempting a terrifying fire stunt. Watch the emotional moment ahead of the August 1 premiere hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Gaurav Khanna faces fire stunt at Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15: The countdown to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has officially begun, and the latest promo has already left fans talking. Featuring television star Gaurav Khanna, the new teaser offers a glimpse of one of the season’s most dangerous challenges, while also revealing the emotional reason why his family was worried about his participation.

In the promo, Gaurav candidly shares that his mother was against his decision to take part in the stunt-based reality show. “Meri maa bol rahi thi mat kar Khatron Ke Khiladi,” the actor says as he prepares for one of the toughest tasks of the season.

Gaurav Khanna faces a terrifying fire stunt

The promo then cuts into this intense challenge, where Gaurav is shown gearing up for a stunt that needs his body to be set on fire, under controlled situations.

Right when the task kicks in, the actor looks visibly nervous. A few moments later, he screams while trying to push through the high-risk fire stunt, and it really makes the fear and pressure contestants feel on the show come through.

Those dramatic visuals already have fans on edge, and everyone is waiting to see how Gaurav manages to perform throughout the season.

Rohit Shetty returns as host

Like previous seasons, filmmaker Rohit Shetty returns as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Rohit, known for crafting those adrenaline-pumping challenges, will push contestants once again beyond their comforts, using a lineup of physically plus mentally demanding stunts. The show has kinda built a loyal fan base over the years, mostly because it stays action-packed, and the celebrity contestants have to stare down their biggest fears or whatever comes next.

When and where to watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to premiere on August 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. With the latest promo teasing dangerous stunts and emotional moments, the upcoming season feels like it will bring lots of thrills, drama, and that edge-of-the-seat type action. Fans can now look forward to watching Gaurav Khanna and the rest of the contestants tackle some of the most difficult challenges yet.

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