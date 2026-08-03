Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Gaurav Khanna SUFFERS painful burns by pellet gun during task; 'Can still feel the pain'

Gaurav Khanna shared painful injury marks from a high-risk stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, calling it one of the toughest experiences of his life. The actor also revealed his mother's fears before he joined the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has only just begun, but contestant Gaurav Khanna is already showing fans the physical toll the show has taken on him. The actor recently opened up about the painful injuries he suffered while performing one of the high-risk stunts on the reality show.

Gaurav Khanna shares injury marks

Gaurav, who is competing alongside celebrities like Rubina Dilaik, Jasmine Bhasin, Orry, Karan Wahi, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral and Farrhana Bhat, shared that the challenges on the show pushed him beyond his limits.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor reposted a video recorded by fellow contestant Orry. The clip shows deep injury marks on his back after he completed a particularly intense stunt. It quickly caught fans’ attention and highlighted just how physically demanding the competition can be.

Gaurav says it still hurts

Reacting to the video, Gaurav admitted that the pain still hadn’t completely gone away. He called it one of the toughest experiences he has ever been through and revealed that all four contestants who performed the same stunt ended up with similar injuries. The marks, he said, serve as a reminder of how challenging the task really was.

Gaurav’s mother was worried ahead of his participation

Before signing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Gaurav revealed that his mother was initially against the idea. She was concerned about his safety and didn’t

want him to take part in a stunt-based reality show, especially after watching him go through emotionally demanding experiences during Bigg Boss 19. However, Gaurav eventually convinced her by explaining that the show follows strict safety protocols and has a highly trained crew supervising every stunt.

Gaurav calls KKK15 physically demanding

Even with all the safety measures in place, Gaurav said that honestly nothing could have fully prepared him for just how physically demanding the competition turned out to be. Doing the stunts , kept pushing his strength as well as his endurance, and in the end it forced him to step way beyond his usual comfort zone, which was kinda hard.

Since the season is still pretty early, viewers can look forward to even more adrenaline-soaked challenges. The contestants will keep confronting their biggest fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

