Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Makers REACT after Gaurav Khanna's injury video goes viral, says 'Not at all brutal'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Gaurav Khanna's injury video sparked debate online. Banijay CEO Deepak Dhar has now reacted, saying the stunt was conducted with complete safety measures.

A stunt from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has become one of the most talked-about moments of the show. Contestant Gaurav Khanna recently shared a video showing the marks left on his back after performing a painful rubber-bullet stunt. As the clip went viral and fans questioned the makers, Banijay CEO Deepak Dhar has now addressed the controversy, saying that every required safety protocol was followed during the task.

Gaurav Khanna's injury video grabs attention

During the second episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, contestants Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Karan Wahi and Shagun Sharma were given a challenging task. As part of the stunt, they had to face rubber bullets being fired at their backs while completing the challenge.

The pain proved too much for Gaurav and Shagun, who decided to stop the stunt before finishing it. Later, Gaurav took to Instagram Stories and shared a video showing the marks left on his back, which quickly caught everyone's attention on social media.

Banijay CEO reacts to the controversy

After the video went viral, Banijay CEO Deepak Dhar spoke about the stunt in an interview with Hindustan Times. He dismissed claims that the task was brutal and said the production team follows strict safety standards.

According to Deepak, fear is an important part of the show, but every stunt is carried out only after proper checks and approvals. He also said that the show is filmed at an international location where all safety procedures are followed to the highest level.

What Gaurav Khanna shared on Instagram?

Along with the video, Gaurav also spoke about the pain he experienced during the stunt. He thanked Orry for creating the clip and revealed that watching the episode reminded him of the painful experience all over again. The actor also shared that all four contestants who performed the task went through the same challenge and that he still has the marks from the stunt.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1, 2026, with a new format that brings together former contestants and first-time participants. The "old batch" includes Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor and Rithvik Dhanjani.

The "new batch" features Gaurav Khanna, Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma and Ruhaanika Dhawan. With several difficult stunts already making headlines, viewers are eager to see what the contestants face in the coming episodes.

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