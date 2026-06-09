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  • Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry NOT eliminated yet? His fresh post featuring Rubina Dilaik amid isolatio...

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry NOT eliminated yet? His fresh post featuring Rubina Dilaik amid isolation drama sparks speculation

Orry has sparked fresh buzz on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after sharing a playful 'Uno Reverse' post featuring Rubina Dilaik. The update has left fans questioning rumours about his elimination from the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 9, 2026 7:45 AM IST
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Shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has just started in Cape Town, South Africa. Orry has been posting about being "isolated" by his competitors ever since shooting started. It now looks like another competitor on the show is dealing with a similar circumstance.

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Orry's uno reverse post creates buzz

Orry took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video with the caption, "Uno reverse. Now who's isolated bitch."

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Orry still in the game?

He then flipped the camera to show Rubina Dilaik, a fellow competitor, eating alone in the dining room. Rubina turned to face the camera and grinned as Orry walked up to her. Many people reconsidered the earlier reports that Orry had been kicked out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after seeing this post.

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Orry (Orhan Awatramani) has once again left fans guessing about his status on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. His latest social media post has added more fuel to the ongoing rumours about whether he has been eliminated from the show. Earlier, the social media influencer had posted a series of photos from the sets with the cryptic caption, “Miss you already.” The post immediately led to widespread speculation that he had been eliminated. Around the same time, Orry also claimed he was being “isolated” by fellow contestants. He even shared a video from a bus with the caption, “Sitting alone on the bus cz no one wants to talk to me (sic).”

While those posts created a strong buzz about his early exit, his recent updates from Cape Town have left fans confused. The new posts seem to suggest he is still very much part of the shoot, making it unclear whether the elimination rumours were true or just a misunderstanding.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features a diverse mix of television stars, reality show favourites, and social media personalities. The confirmed contestants include Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avinash Mishra, Avika Gor, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhat, Harsh Gujral, and Orry.

The contestants are currently shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, under the guidance of host Rohit Shetty. This season is expected to follow the theme “Darr Ka Naya Daur”, with several former contestants returning alongside fresh faces.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 start date

While Colors TV is yet to announce an official premiere date, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to hit television screens in July 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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