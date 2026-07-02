Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry throws shade at Rubina, says ‘We literally have people for this’

Read all about the latest sassy exchange that took place between contestants Orry and Rubina after Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 wraps up. Know all about their funny interaction below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry throws shade at Rubina, says ‘We literally have people for this’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: After a long wait, the most awaited reality show of the year, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, has finally wrapped up. This year’s edition brings us new episodes of our beloved show with popular celebrities as contestants. For Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, two contestants who have been going viral for their sassy exchange over social media have to be Orry and Rubina Dilaik.

The two are part of the star-studded contestant lineup that we will soon get to see in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Their sassy exchange happened in the comment section of Rubina’s latest post. To know what went down between Orry and Rubina, keep reading ahead!

Rubina’s video post Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Ever since the contestants for this year’s edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 were announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch this reality show. The shooting for this Rohit Shetty show has finally concluded, and all the contestants are returning to India from Cape Town.

With the show wrapping up, Rubina posted a video of cleaning her room as she prepared to pack for heading back home. The Instagram caption of her latest video read, “Make your MESS your MESSAGE …… !! NO …. Not this kind of “message “?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

In this video, we see Rubina give fans a glimpse of the aftermath of her wardrobe as she packed her bags post the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 wrap. Her hotel bed has a huge heap of clothes piled on top of her bed. From the photos and clips the actress shared on social media, her room was in complete chaos. With clothes and accessories scattered all over, fans got to see the unfiltered, unglamorous part of celebrities doing reality shows outside India.

Orry takes dig at Rubina’s messy room on Instagram

Rubina’s viral video had mixed comments from fans giving their reaction to the actress sharing the unglamorous part of being a star. Among the thousands of fans' comments, the one that stood out and caught everyone’s attention was Orry’s comment.

Orry reacted to Rubina’s video, saying, "Why r u doing all this ?? We literally have people to do all this stuff for us?" Seeing Orry’s sassy reply, Rubina replied with a cheeky reply, giving fans more bts tea from the show, saying, "Cape Town mein? Btw I witnessed u dumping your bag as a trash can."

Joining the friendly banter between the two Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants, Ruhaanika Dhawan responded to Orry's comment, saying, "You mean YOU." To this, Orry dropped another comment, saying, "Hahahah when were u pumping these," while Ruhaanika also chimed in, writing, "Can relate."

Fans are really excited to see the brand new season 15 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. With this sassy banter between Orry and Rubina, fans are waiting to see how this duo performs in the reality show.

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