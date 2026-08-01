Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date and Time: Full contestants list, OTT platform, and more details of Rohit Shetty’s reality show

Discover the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 release date and time here to know where you can watch Rohit Shetty's show. Read ahead to see the full contestants list, OTT platform, and more details about this reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date and Time Full contestants list, OTT platform, and more details of Rohit Shetty’s reality show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Fans of the beloved reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, your wait is finally over as your favourite show returns with a brand-new season today! After waiting so long to see this stunt show, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the grand premiere of this adrenaline-filled reality TV show.

This year, we will be seeing the 15th season of this beloved show. The new season will be hosted by the dynamic director and screenwriter, Rohit Shetty. Get ready to see how celebrities perform in this daredevil reality show. Let’s dive in to see the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 release date, time, full contestant list, OTT platform, and more details about this reality show.

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date and Time

After waiting for months, fans will finally get to see their favourite reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, again. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 release date is set for August 1, 2026. You will get to see the grand premiere of this show air today on Saturday. For people who want to watch this reality show, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 release time is set as 9 pm.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date: August 1, 2026 (Saturday)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Time: 9 pm



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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full Contestants List

This year, fans will get to see a star-studded lineup of celebrities take part in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. From actors to comedians to influencers, this season is going to be a fun one with these players. Some of these contestants have been part of previous seasons of this show and are back again to tackle the new challenges. Check out the full Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants list here.

Gaurav Khanna

Rubina Dilaik

Jasmin Bhasin

Karan Wahi

Rithvik Dhanjani

Avika Gor

Avinash Mishra

Harsh Gujral

Vishal Aditya Singh

Shagun Sharma

Farrhana Bhatt

Orry (Orhan Awatramani)

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 OTT Platform: Where to Watch?

If you are wondering where you can watch Rohit Shetty's show, it will be available on both television channels and OTT platforms as well. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 OTT platform is available on JioHotstar, and the TV channel is set on Colours TV.

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About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 returns with a new theme, ‘Darr Ka Naya Daur'. With this new theme, the show promises to deliver bigger adventures as participants face their fears through a series of difficult, intense stunts.

Fans will get to enjoy new episodes filled with adventures, thrill, and adrenaline every week. These new episodes will air on OTT and TV on the weekends. This year, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

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