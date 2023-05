Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is just round the corner. The popular and much-loved reality showthat has successfully aired many seasons. The show features various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT who come together to face their fears and perform themost daring stunts.

The contestants have already shifted to jungle

With Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih,Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja as confirmed contestants, the latestseason has begun shooting in South Africa. In fact, the contestants have already shiftedto the jungle, where they'll be living and performing stunts.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season to watch

The BTS pictures and videos shared by the contestants show that they're getting along wellwith each other. Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season to watch their favourite celebrities perform and conquer their fears, while giving audience a full dose ofentertainment.

Moreover, Rohit Shetty has also reached South Africa and will shoot the promo for the showtoday as per reports. He'll also guide the contestants through the tasks that'll be evenmore adventurous this time.