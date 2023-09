Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been doing great. The show got all the love for this season and it has been amongst the top five shows on TRP charts. This season, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Soundous Moufakir, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Daisy Shah are the contestants. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shiv Thakare trolled for unveiling Ganpati Bappa in police uniform

The latest promo of the show has grabbed everyone's attention. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma has been the most talked about contestant this season. The promo of her doing a daredevil stunt has left everyone shocked.

Aishwarya Sharma's daredevil stunt

In the promo, we see Aishwarya doing a fire stunt. The episode aired yesterday on TV. She has to open the locks with many keys given. However, the fire is lit, and it reaches her before she could unlock herself. Fans are happy to see her doing such an amazing stunt so well. Netizens are congratulating her and praising her for it.

One of the users wrote, “Can’t wait to seee aishu so so proud of you bacha.” Another user wrote, “Today litrelly you rock it aish proud of you keep going like this.” Some even called her an inspiration.

Watch the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Aishwarya had also shared a picture from the stunt and played ‘Bedi Jalaile’ song in the background. She wrote, “Literal meaning of this song … I am on fire baby literally.”

Take a look at Aishwarya’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Aishwarya Sharma in Bigg Boss 17?

Aishwarya Sharma was also offered Bigg Boss by Bigg Boss himself during one of the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Now, as per reports, she will be a part of Bigg Boss 17 as well. She will be entering the show with her husband, Neil Bhatt. Reports suggest that there will be a singles Vs couples theme this year in Bigg Boss.

Watch the BTS of Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

The promos of Bigg Boss 17 released yesterday. The show will begin from October 15.